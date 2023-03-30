Hey Ajay Devgn, Meet Your Biggest Cheerleader - Kajol

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Actress Kajol is undoubtedly her husband Ajay Devgn's biggest cheerleader and yes we have ample proof. Only a few hours after reviewing her husband's film Bholaa, which released in theatres today, the actor posted a picture of Ajay Devgn with a caption which is absolutely charming. Kajol, who has many hit Bollywood films to her credit, did not hold back in her latest Instagram post. Sharing an image of her husband, she wrote, "Dear Viewer, We have our very own Hulk aka Singham aka #Bholaa out in theatres from today! Ajay Devgn, you have made a seriously rollicking ride! Loved it!."

Take a look at the post here:

The actress on Wednesday, attended the special screening of Bholaa. After watching the film, the actress had the most ecstatic response. She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa opened to middling reviews. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, who reviewed the film, had this to say about it. "Bholaa, official remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi (of which, too, there is a sequel in the works), sucks out whatever air there was in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film and delivers a stale, slapdash rehash that rides solely on Devgn's star power. He gives it his all, but that is hardly enough to paper over the massive creases."

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which originally starred Karthi. Bholaa marks Ajay Devgn's fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

