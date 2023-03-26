Bheed Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Earns Rs 37 Lakh

A still from the video. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, witnessed a slow start on its first day of release. Now, on the second day at the box office, the film witnessed a slight rise in the collection - Rs 37 lakh in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The social drama clashed with Chad Stahelski's John Wick Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves. Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, deconstructed both the films' box office performances at different theatre chains. He tweeted, "#Bheed at national chains... Week 1 - Saturday... #PVR: 19 lacs #INOX: 11 lacs #Cinepolis: 7 lacs Total: Rs 37 lacs." Talking about John Wick 4's performance at the box office, he added, "#JohnWick4 at national chains... Week 1 - Saturday... #PVR: 2.88 crore #INOX: 1.67 crore #Cinepolis: 1.10 cr Total: Rs 5.65 cr."

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha,Bheed is a fictional film set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. The movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles.

The movie garnered good reviews from the audience and critics. Saibal Chatterjee, a film critic, in his review for NDTV, gave 4 stars out of 5. Praising the performances of Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur, he wrote, "Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur deliver outstanding performances that enhance the impact of the film." He added, "The other cast members - notably Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Aditya Srivastava - are no less effective."