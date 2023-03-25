Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A Slow Start, Because John Wick 4

A still from Bheed. (courtesy: rajkummarrao)

This Friday, two big films clashed at the box office - Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Chad Stahelski's John Wick Chapter 4. The Rajkummar Rao-led film had an underwhelming start at the box office, while the film starring Keanu Reeves had an impressive opening day collection. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, on Saturday, revealed that Bheed collected Rs 29 lakh on Friday while John Wick 4 earned Rs 3.65 crore on its opening day. Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, deconstructed both the films' box office performance at different theatre chains.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Bheed, a social drama, stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles.

The fourth rendition of the Neo-noir series, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

Bheed opened to stellar reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote this, "Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur deliver outstanding performances that enhance the impact of the film. The other cast members - notably Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Aditya Srivastava - are no less effective."

Reviewing John Wick: Chapter 4 for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating and he wrote: "It is an electrifying entertainer with dashes of emotion and philosophy that do not feel a whit out of place amid all the adrenaline rush that the film rides on. For lovers of action flicks, this is a true-blue bonanza."