Bharath Ane Nenu: Mahesh Babu Posts New Still And Reminder Mahesh Babu may share a teaser or a new poster of his upcoming film Bharath Ane Nenu or The Vision of Bharat in the evening

Share EMAIL PRINT Mahesh Babu in Bharath Ane Nenu. (Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu) New Delhi: Highlights Mahesh Babu plays the role of a politician in Bharath Ane Nenu Kiara Advani will make her Tamil film debut in Bharath Ane Nenu The film also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar The Vision Of Bharat in the evening today. The actor teased his fans with a picture from what appears to be a scene in the film. Mahesh Babu with his back facing towards the audience looks at a room full of people, who appear to be cowering under his glare. Mahesh Babu plays the role of a top politician named Bharat in the film directed by Koratala Siva. Fans are eagerly waiting for the updates, which may be a teaser or a new poster of the film. "Soooo exciteddd," a fan posted in the comments section. "Can't wait to watch it sir," read another comment.



Here's what Mahesh Babu posted on Tuesday.

The Vision of Bharat. Today. 6PM. A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:03pm PST



The actor had also shared this poster on Monday:

Tomorrow. 6PM. A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:09am PST



Bharath Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani opposite Mahesh Babu. It is Kiara's Telugu debut film. "The makers really liked her work in the Dhoni biopic and roped her in. She is thrilled to be part of the project," a source from the film's unit told news agency IANS in June. Kiara has featured in Bollywood films such as Fugly (her debut), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Machine.



Bharath Ane Nenu also features Tamil actor Sarath Kumar as Mahesh Babu's father.



Bharath Ane Nenu is Mahesh Babu's second film with Koratala Siva, who earlier directed Mahesh Babu in 2015 film Srimanthudu. The film is expected to release in April.



(With inputs from IANS)



