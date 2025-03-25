<i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain</i> Actor Aasif Sheikh Issues First Statement After He Collapsed During Shooting

Television actor Aasif Sheikh, AKA Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was reportedly rushed to a hospital after collapsing on set during a shoot in Dehradun.

Aasif was shooting for an intense fight sequence for the show when he collapsed on set. Hours after the news broke, Aasif Sheikh shared a health update.

Aasif stated, "I was shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain at Dehradun and there I started feeling numbness in my foot and then sciatica pain made the situation worse."

The actor added, "I was brought on a wheelchair to Mumbai and now I have been advised a complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th and since then I am taking rest and my treatment is on. I think for one more week I will take a rest and hope I will be soon in front of the camera."

Aasif was flown to Mumbai for further treatment, following his initial check-up in Dehradun. A source close to the production team told The Indian Express, "He fainted on the set due to exhaustion and is doing fine now. He was quickly rushed to the doctor for proper medical attention."

An entertainment industry insider also informed Zoom, "The shoot involved intense fight sequences, which took a toll on Aasif's health. After collapsing, he was given immediate medical care and later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment."

Aasif Sheikh has been working in television and films since 1988. He has been a part of shows like Samander, Baazaar, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Raj, Hassi Woh Phassi, Detective Karan, Miilee. He featured in films like Karan Arjun, Paandav, Mrityudaata, Banarasi Babu, Vikram, Auzaar.