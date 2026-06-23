Beyonce Gives Fans A Behind The Scenes Look At Jay Z’s Hair Transformation

Beyonce has given fans a rare look behind Jay Z's hair transformation. In a new YouTube video released through her hair care brand, Cecred, the singer revealed how the rapper decided to comb out the dreadlocks he was growing for more than eight years.



The video, titled The Blueprint, takes viewers behind the scenes as Jay begins a process that involves patience, family support and an emotional reason close to his heart.



Beyonce explained that Jay had planned the change for a special performance in Philadelphia and wanted to do it as a tribute to his late father.



She further shared the touching reason Jay Z originally started growing his locs. According to her, he wanted to help their daughter, Blue Ivy, feel more confident about her natural hair when she was younger.



In the video, Beyonce said, “Everyone wants to know the details of Jay's hair transformation. Jay told me a few months ago he was planning on combing out his locks for his Philly show with The Roots. He wanted to do this in honour of his father.



“His name was Adnis Reeves and his favourite sports team was from Philly. His dad used to rock an afro so he wanted to rock a ‘fro in his honour. Now, I wasn't all the way convinced that he would be able to comb out his locs, considering he had such thick, long wicks and his hair been locking for 8 years.”



“I thought it was always beautiful that the real reason Jay grew out his hair was to show Blue that her hair was like his hair. Our daughter was about five and she wasn't feeling very confident about her hair at the time. When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair. We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls. It also inspired Blue to be the voice of the award winning book, Hair Love by Matthew A Cherry. The five year old Blue had no idea that her father's hair had texture like hers.”







The video then shows that as Jay Z continued growing his hair, Blue Ivy slowly became more comfortable and confident with her own hair as well. When the time came for him to remove his locs, Blue, Beyonce and other family members helped him with the process. It took time and teamwork, which made it a special family experience.



The video finishes with clips from Jay Z's appearance at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30, where he showed off his new afro hairstyle for the first time.

Beyonce explained that the process required a lot of patience and care. She said it was a shared effort, where the whole family came together to help and support him during the transformation.