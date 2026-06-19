Benny Blanco Unveils New Half-Shaved Haircut, Fans Feel 'Bad' For Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has once again grabbed attention online, this time not for his music or his relationship with singer-actress Selena Gomez. The 38-year-old sparked a wave of reactions after debuting a wild new hairstyle during an appearance on a YouTube show, leaving fans surprised by his unexpected look.

Blanco appeared alongside rapper and his friend Lil Dicky on Complex's YouTube show GOAT Talk, where the duo discussed their picks for the 'greatest of all time' across television, music, and film. Many viewers were quick to notice a change in Blanco's appearance after spotting that half of his signature curly hair was missing.

The music producer appeared to have shaved the entire left side of his head while leaving the hair on the right side untouched, creating a half-shaved hairstyle. Blanco did not address the new look during the episode, but fans flooded the comments section with reactions and jokes.

Many social media users questioned whether the haircut was real, with some speculating that he might have been wearing a bald cap. Meanwhile, several fans expressed sympathy for Gomez, saying they felt "bad" for her after seeing Blanco's new appearance.

"What bet did Benny lose?" a user shared, while another posted, "I feel so bad for Selena." "Please tell me Benny didn't cut his hair," an individual commented. "Bald cap, fun choice. Double-check everything or AI will get you," another wrote. "Umm, what happened, Benny my boy?" a user said.

The surprising transformation comes days after Blanco appeared in an advertisement with actress Jennifer Aniston and his wife, Selena Gomez. The promotional video, created for Aniston's haircare company LolaVie, featured Blanco arriving at her home and asking for help with his famously curly hair.

During the playful clip, Aniston examined Blanco's curls, attempted to style them into a low pony and used products from her haircare range. Sharing the clip on Instagram last week, she wrote, "To pony or not to pony... that is the question." Blanco joined the comment section, joking that his hair had "never felt better" after the makeover before adding that he was "moving in".

The latest buzz around Blanco also follows a recent social media post by Gomez, who shared a collection of personal photos from their relationship.

The couple, who married in September 2025, frequently share glimpses of their life together, often delighting fans with candid moments.