Bengali Actress Koel Mallick And Nispal Singh Welcome Baby Boy: 'It's The Best Day Of Our Lives'

Koel Mallick shared this photo (courtesy yourkoel)

Bengali actress Koel Mallick and her husband Nispal Singh welcomed a baby boy on May 5. The 38-year-old actress made the baby announcement with on social media with a photo of her cuddling her newborn baby at the hospital. "Our little one has arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy," she wrote in her tweet. As per several Bengali publications, Koel Mallick welcomed her baby boy at a private hospital in South Kolkata. Ei Samay cited Koel's mother Deepa as saying that both the baby and the new mom are doing well. Here's the first look at Koel's newborn:

Showered with congratulatory wishes on social media, Koel Mallick thanked her well wishers in a tweet, writing how the birth of her son marked the happiest day of her life: "Overwhelmed! It's definitely the best day of our lives! Meant to have replied to each one of you individually for inundating your blessings upon our child... please accept our gratitude from the deepest core of our heart!" Those who congratulated Koel on social media included her colleagues and friends from the Bengali film industry such as Parambrata Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Shubhashree Ganguly, Raima Sen, Rituparna Chatterjee and others.

Overwhelmed!!It's definitely the best day of our life! Meant to have replied to each one of you individually for inundating your blessings upon our child...please accept our gratitude from the deepest core of our heart! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) May 5, 2020

Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh got married in 2013. She made the pregnancy announcement earlier this year on her wedding anniversary on February 1: "Through the rolling days of kicks, punches and somersaults... the sound of a new life beating inside me. Like a glistening silver thread woven into the fabric of my life, our child is longingly awaited this summer."

Koel Mallick, daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, is best known for films such as Ghore And Baire, Chaya O Chobi, Shubhodrishti, Hemlock Society among others.