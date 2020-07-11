Actress Koel Mallick And Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Koel Mallick shared this image. (courtesy yourkoel)

Bengali actress Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for COVID-19. In her latest tweet, Koel stated that she along with her father and veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, her mother Deepa Mallick, and husband and producer Nispal Singh have also tested positive for coronavirus. In her tweet, Ms Mallick also revealed that she and her family have quarantined themselves. "Baba, Ma, Rane and I are tested COVID-19 positive... Self-quarantined," tweeted Koel Mallick on Friday night. Members of the Bengali film fraternity, including filmmaker Satrajit Sen, actors Vikram Chatterjee and Jeet wished Koel and her family a speedy recovery.

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020

Koel Mallick is best known for her performances in films such as Ghore And Baire, Chaya O Chobi, Shubhodrishti and Hemlock Society among others. Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh, who got married in 2013, welcomed a baby boy on May 5, this year. Sharing the news of their baby's arrival on social media, she wrote, "Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy."

