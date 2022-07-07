Supermodel Bella Hadid Lost Her Passport Just Before The Paris Fashion Week. What Happened Next

Bella Hadis shared this image. (courtesy: bellahadid)

Model Bella Hadid almost missed Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Bella revealed that she lost her passport and had to apply for a new one - shortly before jetting off to Paris to model Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection on the runway during Paris Haute Couture week, People reported.

"Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth," Hadid wrote in the caption, tagging designer and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Along with sharing her passport troubles, Hadid posted a series of photos flaunting her stylish look in a white cropped tank top and oversized jeans as she posed on a balcony with blue skies and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Bella made it seemingly with 90 minutes to spare and managed to make it to the shoot and walk the runway in a green satin evening gown with a large bow and voluminous skirt.

Apart from Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa Christine Quinn and Naomi Campbell also walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week Show.

