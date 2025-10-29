Before <i>Thamma</i>: How Long It Took <i>Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, Munjya</i> To Enter The Rs 100-Crore Club

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's latest offering, Thamma, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its domestic run on Tuesday. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. With its strong opening and steady box office momentum, Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year but also the franchise.

Thamma, which released on October 21, follows a journalist called Alok who, after encountering a mysterious woman named Tadaka, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal. It is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya.

As audiences grow increasingly invested in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with every release, it's time to take a closer look at how each film in this film universe has performed at the box office.

Stree (2018)

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe kicked off with the release of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree. The film is inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba, which was at the peak of its popularity in Karnataka during the 1990s. Stree is set in Madhya Pradesh's small town of Chanderi, where men live in fear of a woman's spirit named Stree who abducts them if they are found wandering outside their house at night.

Stree, directed by Amar Kaushik, was a major commercial success and officially entered the Rs 100 crore club on its 17th day of its release. The film maintained strong momentum through its third and fourth weeks, eventually concluding its theatrical run with a total domestic collection of Rs 129.83 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Bhediya (2022)

Bhediya is the second installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree. Also directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The story follows Varun's character, Bhaskar, a road contractor who travels to a remote forest town called Zero in Arunachal Pradesh with his cousin.

After being bitten by a mythical wolf, Bhaskar transforms into a shape-shifting werewolf. As he and his friends search for a cure, they uncover a deeper conspiracy involving the forest and the spirit that protects it.

Bhediya is the only film in the franchise that did not enter the Rs 100 crore club. It was classified as an "average" performer at the box office, with a total domestic collection of Rs 68.99 crore.

Munjya (2024)

Munjya is based on a piece of Indian folklore from the Konkan region. The film moves across two timelines -- in 1952 and present day. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, centres on the spirit of a young Brahmin boy named Gotya, who falls in love with an older woman, Munni. The film stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

Munjya earned Rs 100.03 crore in India on the 35th day of its theatrical release. The movie's strong performance, particularly over its first three weeks, helped it reach this box office milestone despite facing competition from major releases such as Kalki 2898 AD.

Stree 2 (2024)

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The story picks a year after the events that transpired in the first part. While the town of Chanderi is no longer haunted by Stree, a new threat emerges. He is called Sarkata, a headless monster that abducts women at night and takes them into an alternate dimension. The original cast reprised their roles in this sequel.

Stree 2 was a monumental blockbuster and became the fastest Bollywood film of 2024 to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club, achieving the feat in less than three days after its release on Independence Day. The film's total box office collection at the end of its theatrical run in India stood at Rs 597.99 crore.

With the release of Thamma, four out of five films from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe have now entered the Rs 100 crore club. Thamma has already surpassed the lifetime domestic net collection of Bhediya in just eight days and is now poised to overtake Munjya as well. But last year's release Stree 2 continues to be the highest-earning film in the franchise.

