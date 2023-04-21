Weekend Binge: Liked Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Watch These 5 Salman Khan Blockbusters Next

Salman Khan in Ready. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan is all set to spread his magic on the big screen again with his latest offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “Swagat nahi karoge?” The film is a family entertainer that stars an ensemble cast - Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. It packs high-octane action, drama, romance and not to miss, epic comedy. Releasing this Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is said to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. That makes the upcoming film just another addition to the list of south film remakes that Salman Khan has headlined. In previous years, he gave blockbusters such as Wanted, Ready and Kick with stories inspired by Telugu and Tamil films.

If you have already booked your tickets to watch the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid, we have something special for you. Here, we have curated a list of Salman Khan films that are a remake of South hits. You can binge-watch these movies on OTT platforms too over the weekend.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's start!

1- Ready (Disney+Hotstar)

The 2011 film starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles. It was a box office hit of the year, directed by Anees Bazmee. Ready is the remake of the 2008 Telugu film of the same name, featuring Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza. Before Salman Khan's film, the action-comedy was remade in Tamil as Uthama Puthiran (with Genelia and Dhanush) and in Kannada as Raam (Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Mani Raj).

2- Kick (Disney+Hotstar)

Salman Khan ruled the box office in 2014 with Kick - from his acting and dialogues to the film's action scenes and soundtrack, fans loved everything about it. But not many know that Kick, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is a remake of 2009 Telugu film of the same name. The original one starred Ravi Teja, Ileana D'Cruz and Shaam. Salman Khan is also working on the second instalment of Kick after the makers confirmed the film.

3- Wanted (Zee5)

A discussion over Salman Khan's successful films is incomplete without the mention of Wanted. It was released in 2009 and starred Ayesha Takia opposite the actor. The original story of Wanted is from Mahesh Babu's 2006 Telugu blockbuster Pokiri. It has been remade in Tamil and Kannada, as well.

4- Tere Naam (Prime Videos)

How can we not include Tere Naam on the list? It plays a significant role in Salman Khan's success. Even though it did not perform well at the box office, the actor's style in the film became a statement for his fans. Tere Naam, directed by Satish Kaushik, was a remake of 1999 Tamil hit Sethu, headlined by Vikram.

5- Bodyguard (Disney+Hotstar)

Salman Khan starred opposite Kareena Kapoor in Bodyguard, which was released in 2011. It was directed by Siddique and was a commercial hit, thanks to Lovely Singh's (played by Salman) grit and innocence. The film is a remake of the 2010 Malayalam romantic-comedy-action of the same name. The original film starred Dileep and Nayanthara

This isn't an exhaustive list by any means. Salman Khan's south film remakes also include Jai Ho, No Entry, Judwaa and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.