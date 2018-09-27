Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 31.98 Crore

Shahid, Shraddha and Divyendu in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Batti Gul Meter Chalu earned Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday The film opened in theaters on Friday The film clashed with Manto

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has managed to collect Rs 31.98 crore within six days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which opened in theaters on Friday, earned merely Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday. Reporting of the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Batti Gul Meter Chaluremains on the lower side... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: 31.98 cr. India biz." According to Mr Adarsh, despite the film's clash with India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, it experienced growth over the weekend.

#BattiGulMeterChalu remains on the lower side... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: 31.98 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2018

Apart from its clash with the India-Pakistan cricket match, the film's slow paced performance could also be attributed to the competition that it faced from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto , (which also released on Friday) Manmarziyaan and Stree , which continue to receive audience footfall till now.

#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: 23.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chaluopened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Shahid has a sense of coming timing, Shraddha is occasionally fetching and Divyendu is steady, but the film tries to pack in more than it can comfortably hold. The slippages stick out in spite of the fact that Batti Gul Meter Chalu makes the right noises for the most part."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film showcases the journey of a common man (played by Shahid Kapoor) and his struggles against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills. The film also features Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Farida Jalal, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles.