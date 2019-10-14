'Bas Oscar Le Aana,' Farhan Akhtar Writes In His Birthday Note For Sister Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar with Zoya Akhtar. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar )

Zoya Akhtar turned 47-years-old on Monday and on her special day, her actor-filmmaker brother posted an adorable birthday wish for her on Instagram. In the picture, Farhan can be seen looking at Zoya as she smiles with all her heart. Farhan accompanied the picture with an equally adorable caption and he wrote: "Happy birthday Zoya Akhtar .... May you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana.... Love you." The post received over 86,000 likes on Instagram and the comments section of the post was flooded with birthday wishes for the filmmaker.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's birthday post here:

Meanwhile, another lovely birthday greeting came from Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi also made an Oscar reference in his post and wrote: "She makes films. She breaks stereotypes. Though she doesn't party much, she isn't as serious as this makes her look. Sometimes I wonder what defines her better -The Films she chooses to make or the parties she decides to attend. Happy birthday to the real G." He added the hashtags #nextparty #OscarParty to his post.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar had a busy year. She directed the musical Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. The film has been selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Zoya Akhtar also directed the web-series Made In Heaven this year.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. His next film isToofan, in which he will be seen playing a boxer.

