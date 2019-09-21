Gully Boy Is India's Official Entry For The Oscars

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 21, 2019 17:55 IST
Gully Boy features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.


New Delhi: 

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is India's official entry for the Oscars.  

Zoya's filmmaker brother Farhan  Akhtar tweeted the big news on social media on Saturday.

"GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega," he tweeted.
 



