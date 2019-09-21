Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is India's official entry for the Oscars.
Zoya's filmmaker brother Farhan Akhtar tweeted the big news on social media on Saturday.
"GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega," he tweeted.
#GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 21, 2019
Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya@kagtireema@ritesh_sid@RanveerOfficial@aliaa08@SiddhantChturvD@kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew. pic.twitter.com/Eyg02iETmG
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.