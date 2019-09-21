Gully Boy features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is India's official entry for the Oscars.

Zoya's filmmaker brother Farhan Akhtar tweeted the big news on social media on Saturday.

"GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega," he tweeted.



