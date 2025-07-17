Barkha Bist Confirms Joining Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot

Rumours were rife that Barkha Bist might join Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. Clearing the air over her casting, Barkha Bist confirmed to Hindustan Times that she is a part of the upcoming show.

Barkha Bist told Hindustan Times, "Yes, I am joining the show." However, she chose to remain tight-lipped about her character.

Reports suggest Barkha would be playing the love interest of Mihir Virani (played by Amar Upadhyay). Reacting to the suggestion, Barkha said, "I can't reveal much about the role right now."

Barkha has been part of popular shows like Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Tenali Rama and Shaadi Mubarak, to name a few.

About The OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani), the daughter of a pandit who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Apart from Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the show also featured Inder Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Smriti Irani opened up how Ekta Kapoor's reboot version would appeal to the newer generation.

She said, "The show spoke about marital rape and euthanasia 25 years ago, and those were not issues that were touched by even mainstream cinema. We did it commercially in a television slot which was meant for family viewing and family drama. You need to understand that 25 years ago, there was no pay parity, where your talent decided and not your gender about how much you will be paid. The fact that Ekta was given a 10:30 slot, which was a dead slot, we created prime time. But that was a female producer, so you had a female producer shunted to a 10:30 slot, they thought maybe you know, let's take a chance."

