Banita Sandhu Posts 'Disposable' Memories From Spain Vacation. See Pics

Banita Sandhu, who made a trip to Spain earlier this year, took a trip down memory lane recently and relived some of the vacation memories. Banita Sandhu travelled to Spain with her friends to celebrate her 24th birthday in June. On Instagram, she recently posted a few photos from her Spain album and captioned the post as "disposable dump." In the photos, Banita can be seen chilling with her friends in Marbella - from road tripping and partying to soaking up the sun by the beach and a chilling by the pool, Banita Sandhu checked off everything from her list on her birthday vacation.

Last month, Banita Sandhu shared this postcard like throwback from her Spain vacation. She can be seen getting a good dose of Vitamin D and Vitamin sea in the memory from her Spain holiday.

When Banita Sandhu was not sun-bathing in a bikini, she was spotted exploring the streets in matching separates and enjoying wine. Here's how Banita Sandhu had filled up her Instagram when she was in Marbella:

Banita Sandhu celebrated her 24th birthday at this gorgeous location - she also shared a glimpse of her plus one in her birthday special post:

Banita Sandhu is best known for her role in Shoojit Sircar's 2018 film October, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. She made her acting debut with the film. Next year, Banita made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma. Banita Sandhu has also featured in American sci-fi series Pandora and has starred in the English film Eternal Beauty.