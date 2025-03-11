<i>Bam Bam Bhole</i>: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Shine Bright In <i>Sikandar's</i> New Track

A new day, a new update from the makers of Sikandar. The latest song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film is out now.

Titled Bam Bam Bhole, this track is the ultimate Holi anthem—a full-on dance number packed with festive vibes. The nearly 1-minute-50-second video opens with the perfect Holi ambience—vibrant colours, lively streets, and a full-fledged celebration.

Enter Salman Khan, who looks effortlessly cool in a casual outfit. Soon, Rashmika Mandanna joins the festivities, wearing an all-white ethnic outfit.

As the video progresses, Salman and Rashmika dance together, and their chemistry is truly on point.

Bam Bam Bhole features vocals by Shaan and Dev Negi, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan.

“Iss Holi, Daalo Gulaabi Rang Daalo! Aur Gaao #BamBamBhole!” wrote the makers while dropping the song on YouTube.

Last month, the makers dropped the teaser for Sikandar, and it was packed with action and swag. The 1-minute-21-second teaser kicked off with a grand entry for Salman Khan as Sikandar.

Salman's character gave us a little backstory about his name.

His grandma called him Sikandar, while his grandpa named him Sanjay. And then came the line, "Aur pragya ne rajasahab [And people called me Raja],” adding a touch of mystery to his persona.

From there, it was all action mode. Sikandar throws punches and kicks effortlessly. The teaser also gave us a quick glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who told him he was pretty famous among his enemies. And of course, no Salman Khan film is complete without some song and dance—so we get a sneak peek of that too.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will hit cinema screens on March 28, 2025.