<i>Sikandar</i> Song <i>Bam Bam Bhole</i> Teaser: Get, Set And Groove To Salman Khan's Holi Anthem

All Salman Khan fans, head straight to his Instagram handle. The superstar has announced that his upcoming film Sikandar's new song, Bam Bam Bhole, will be released tomorrow (March 11) at 1:11 PM.

Salman Khan also shared a teaser of the song. And trust us – it is set to be this year's Holi anthem.

The video captured the festive spirit with people drenched in colours, dancing to energetic dhol beats and celebrating in full swing. Towards the end, Salman Khan made a grand entry. He was looking super-cool in a black T-shirt layered with a red shirt.

Bam Bam Bhole has been sung by Shaan, Dev Negi and Antara Mitra, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Sameer. Excited yet?

“#BamBamBhole Song Out Tomorrow at 1:11 PM!” read the text attached to the post.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

On March 4, the makers unveiled the song Zohra Jabeen, which showcased Salman Khan's cool dance moves and sizzling chemistry with Rashmika.

Zohra Jabeen was choreographed by Farah Khan. Earlier, she talked about her experience of working with Salman and Rashmika.

Farah said, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I've done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure, she was so easy to work with.”

Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will hit the cinema screens on March 28.