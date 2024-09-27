<i>Ballerina</i> Trailer: Ana de Armas And John Wick Strike A Chord Of Revenge In A Battle Of Skill And Survival

Advertisement

Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas And John Wick Strike A Chord Of Revenge In A Battle Of Skill And Survival

The film will hit theatres on June 6, 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The trailer of Ballerina is out and it delivers a thrilling glimpse into the action-packed world of the John Wick universe with Ana de Armas stepping into the spotlight as Eve Macarro, a Ruska Roman ballerina on a relentless quest for vengeance. Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, this spinoff promises to deepen the lore surrounding its fierce female assassin, previously seen in a brief cameo.

The trailer teases Eve's harrowing backstory -  her family was brutally murdered by a group of hitmen - and showcases her formidable combat skills. From slicing through foes with an ice skate to wielding a flamethrower, Ana de Armas' role looks intense. The action sequences look as exhilarating as fans have come to expect from the franchise, blending graceful ballet moves with brutal fighting scenes.

Perhaps the most exciting moment comes at the end when Eve crosses paths with none other than John Wick himself, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina features a stellar cast, including returning stars such as Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston, alongside new additions Gabriel Byrne and Norman Reedus. The film will hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

Ballerina, Ballerina Trailer, Ana De Armas
