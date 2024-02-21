American Dancer Arrested In Russia For Alleged $51 Support To Ukraine

Ksenia Karelina now faces treason charges for allegedly transferring $51.80.

A dual US-Russian citizen, 33-year-old ballerina Ksenia Karelina, has been detained in Russia on suspicion of treason. Moscow officials claim she donated $51 to Ukraine's war effort through the Ukrainian organization Razom, allegedly benefiting the country's army. Ms Karelina appeared in court blindfolded and shackled, as reported by Business Insider.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed, “Since February 2022, she has been proactively collecting funds in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine items, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

“In addition, the citizen in question repeatedly took part in public actions in support of the Kyiv regime while in the United States,” the agency added, according to the Moscow Times.

Ms Karelina, who manages a spa in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, reportedly faced her first arrest on January 27 in Yekaterinburg, her hometown. The local police accused her of "petty hooliganism" related to the use of offensive language in public. Court officials reported that Ms Karelina was using coarse language, and behaving rudely and defiantly in the presence of other citizens. When the police were called, Ms Karelina allegedly became more agitated, ignored their commands, and resisted arrest violently.

Following this, on January 29, she was found guilty of hooliganism and received a 14-day jail sentence. Despite filing a complaint about her arrest the next day, the court rejected it. Subsequently, she faced charges under Article 275 of Russia's Criminal Code, carrying a potential sentence ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment.

Ms Karelina's former mother-in-law, Eleonora Srebroski, told the NY Post, “We are all in shock. She is just a wonderful soul. She would never do anything evil to anyone.” “Knowing Ksenia, she would never do anything criminal. Her mom and dad had recently divorced and she wanted to see the family,” said Ms Srebroski. “She was supposed to be back by now. My son was calling her, and when we found out what had happened, we have all been in shock. He told me this morning ‘let's think what we can do to help her.' We don't want to cause her any trouble.”

Ksenia Karelina now faces treason charges for allegedly transferring $51.80 from a US bank account to Razom. The organisation states its mission as "contributing to the establishment of a secure, prosperous, and democratic Ukraine," according to information available on its website.

Treason accusations in Russia carry severe consequences, with heavy jail terms being imposed. Since 2023, a total of 63 people have faced prosecution on charges of treason, and 37 of them have been found guilty.