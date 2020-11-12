Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Introduces Ex-Roadies Contestant Milind Chandwani As 'The Love Of My Life'

Highlights
- "My prayers have been answered," wrote Avika Gor
- "I have found the love of my life," she added
- "This kind human is mine," she wrote for her boyfriend
Actress Avika Gor, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, painted Instagram red with her loved-up post for "the love of her life." Avika Gor revealed she's dating Milind Chandwani, founder of the NGO Camp diaries and a former participant of Roadies Real Heroes. "My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I'm his, forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it's real," wrote an ecstatic Avika Gor.
Avika Gor rounded off her post with these heart-warming words for Milind Chandwani: "I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me. Life is really unpredictable and you find the right people when you least expect them," Avika Gor actually set girlfriend goals with her post:
La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂) This kind human is mine. And I'm his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I'm feeling today.. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that's going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin "log kya kahenge" waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff ... challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I'm aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say "sangat ka asar"😜 Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰 I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me. 😊 @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23
Milind Chandwani, who has been actively working towards the education of children through his NGO, also shared a post, saying he got to Avika once she became part of his philanthropic ventures. "This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility and cheerful nature kept me in awe of her every day. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low."
"I'm proud of you and hence, I'm proud of being with you," Milind Chandwani wrote for Avika:
Life is really unpredictable & you find the right people when you least expect them. 😊 This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low. Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. 😊 I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. 😊 Thanks for being patient with me. You've grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you're still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes. You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I'm not at my best behavior with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I'm proud of you & hence, I'm proud of being with you. 😊 PS - Now please transfer the payment for this post. 😂😂 PPS - @shiroo_chihuahua loves me more. 😎 @avikagor PC - @j.v.d23
Avika Gor stepped into acting as a child artist for Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. She's also featured in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and starred in films such as Morning Walk, Paathshala, Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Uyyala Jampala, among others. Last month, she trended a great deal for sharing her inspiring fitness journey.