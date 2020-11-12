Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Introduces Ex-Roadies Contestant Milind Chandwani As 'The Love Of My Life'

Avika Gor with her boyfriend (courtesy avikagor)

Actress Avika Gor, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, painted Instagram red with her loved-up post for "the love of her life." Avika Gor revealed she's dating Milind Chandwani, founder of the NGO Camp diaries and a former participant of Roadies Real Heroes. "My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I'm his, forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it's real," wrote an ecstatic Avika Gor.

Avika Gor rounded off her post with these heart-warming words for Milind Chandwani: "I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me. Life is really unpredictable and you find the right people when you least expect them," Avika Gor actually set girlfriend goals with her post:

Milind Chandwani, who has been actively working towards the education of children through his NGO, also shared a post, saying he got to Avika once she became part of his philanthropic ventures. "This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility and cheerful nature kept me in awe of her every day. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low."

"I'm proud of you and hence, I'm proud of being with you," Milind Chandwani wrote for Avika:

Avika Gor stepped into acting as a child artist for Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. She's also featured in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and starred in films such as Morning Walk, Paathshala, Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Uyyala Jampala, among others. Last month, she trended a great deal for sharing her inspiring fitness journey.