<I>Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2</I> Soon? Salman Khan-V Vijayendra Prasad Meet Spark Sequel Rumours

One of Salman Khan's most well-received performances was in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film was both a commercial and critical success.

Speculation around a sequel, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, has been ongoing, and recent developments suggest that work on the film is progressing. Sources close to the development indicate that Salman Khan and Vijayendra Prasad have met multiple times and have reportedly developed a strong script idea that could form the basis of the sequel.

While there is no official confirmation yet, industry insiders say the project is moving forward and could be announced soon. If greenlit, the film would mark another collaboration between the duo.

An independent industry source reveals, “Salman Khan recently met V. Vijayendra Prasad, and the two have discussed a potential idea which might shape into Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Talks are currently underway, and there's also the possibility of director Kabir Khan joining the collaboration. The trio may reunite—but as of now, nothing is officially locked.”

V Vijayendra Prasad is known for writing several major Indian films, including Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali films (2015-2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).