BAFTA 2019: The Favourite Wins Most, Roma Wins Big. Complete List Of Winners

Netflix drama Roma won the top prize at the 72nd edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in India) theoretically boosting Oscar hopes for later this month. However, with seven BAFTAs in its kitty, director Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite emerged top winner this year. Actress Olivia Colman picked best actress BAFTA for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. Roma, for which director Alfonso Cuaron also picked a trophy, rounded off with four BAFTAs while Bohemian Rhapsody - the Golden Globes favourite - went home with just one BAFTA for lead actor Rami Malek. Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book while Rachel Weisz won Best Supporting Actress.

Here's the complete list of winners for the 72nd edition of the BAFTA Awards:

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Best Film: Roma

Best Actress: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Best Actor: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Outstanding British Film: The Favourite

Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best British Short Animation: Roughhouse

Best British Short Film: 73 Cows

Best Documentary: Free Solo

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

Best Film Not In The English Language: Roma

Best Costume Design: The Favourite

Best Make Up & Hair: The Favourite

Best Production Design: The Favourite

Best Editing: Vice

Best Cinematography: Roma

Best Special Visual Effects: Black Panther

Best Original Screenplay: The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Best Sound: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Original Music: A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema: Number 9 Films (Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley)

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Letitia Wright

BAFTA Fellowship: Thelma Schoonmaker