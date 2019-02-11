BAFTA 2019: The Favourite Wins Most, Roma Wins Big. Complete List Of Winners

Highlights
- Roma, winner of Best Film and Best Director, picked two more awards
- Co-stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz won in their respective categories
- Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book won one BAFTA each
Netflix drama Roma won the top prize at the 72nd edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in India) theoretically boosting Oscar hopes for later this month. However, with seven BAFTAs in its kitty, director Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite emerged top winner this year. Actress Olivia Colman picked best actress BAFTA for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. Roma, for which director Alfonso Cuaron also picked a trophy, rounded off with four BAFTAs while Bohemian Rhapsody - the Golden Globes favourite - went home with just one BAFTA for lead actor Rami Malek. Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book while Rachel Weisz won Best Supporting Actress.
Here's the complete list of winners for the 72nd edition of the BAFTA Awards:
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Best Film: Roma
Best Actress: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Best Actor: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Outstanding British Film: The Favourite
Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best British Short Animation: Roughhouse
Best British Short Film: 73 Cows
Best Documentary: Free Solo
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
Best Film Not In The English Language: Roma
Best Costume Design: The Favourite
Best Make Up & Hair: The Favourite
Best Production Design: The Favourite
Best Editing: Vice
Best Cinematography: Roma
Best Special Visual Effects: Black Panther
Best Original Screenplay: The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Best Sound: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Original Music: A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema: Number 9 Films (Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley)
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Letitia Wright
BAFTA Fellowship: Thelma Schoonmaker