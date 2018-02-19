BAFTA 2018: Complete List Of Winners

Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won maximum prizes at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Monday morning in India). Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept five trophies including Best Film, Best British Film and the Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Gary Oldman's Darkest Hour won two awards, including the Best Actor prize for his performance as Winston Churchill in the film. Both Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won a Golden Globe last month and have also been nominated in the Best Actress, Actor category respectively at next month's Oscars. The Shape of Water took three trophies, including Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro.
Highlights
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won five awards
- Frances McDormand won the Best Actress Award
- Gary Oldman's Darkest Hour won two awards
Best Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
British Short Film: Cowboy Dave British Short Animation: Poles Apart
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer:I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)
Special Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Film Not In The English Language: The HandmaidenBest Documentary: I Am Not Your Negro
Best Production Design: Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water
Best Editing: Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss Baby Driver
Best Sound: Dunkirk
Best Original Music: The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread
Best Make Up & Hair: Darkest Hour
The Ee Rising Star Award (Voted For By Public): Daniel Kaluuya