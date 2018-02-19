BAFTA 2018: Complete List Of Winners Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won maximum prizes at the BAFTA 2018

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept five trophies including Best Film, Best British Film and the Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Gary Oldman's Darkest Hour won two awards, including the Best Actor prize for his performance as Winston Churchill in the film. Both Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won a Golden Globe last month and have also been nominated in the Best Actress, Actor category respectively at next month's Oscars. The Shape of Water took three trophies, including Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro.



Here's the list of winners for BAFTA 2018:



Best Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

British Short Film: Cowboy Dave British Short Animation: Poles Apart

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer:I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)

Special Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Film Not In The English Language: The HandmaidenBest Documentary: I Am Not Your Negro

Best Production Design: Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

Best Editing: Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss Baby Driver

Best Sound: Dunkirk

Best Original Music: The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread

Best Make Up & Hair: Darkest Hour

The Ee Rising Star Award (Voted For By Public): Daniel Kaluuya



