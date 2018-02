BAFTA 2018: Complete List Of Winners

Highlights Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won five awards Frances McDormand won the Best Actress Award Gary Oldman's Darkest Hour won two awards

Crime dramawon maximum prizes at the B ritish Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards , which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Monday morning in India).swept five trophies including Best Film, Best British Film and the Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Gary Oldman'swon two awards, including the Best Actor prize for his performance as Winston Churchill in the film. Both Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won a Golden Globe last month and have also been nominated in the Best Actress, Actor category respectively at next month's Oscars.took three trophies, including Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro. Here's the list of winners for BAFTA 2018:Guillermo Del Toro,Frances McDormand,Gary Oldman,Allison Janney,Sam Rockwell,Martin McDonagh,James Ivory,Poles Apart, Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau,Jonathan Amos, Paul MachlissDaniel Kaluuya