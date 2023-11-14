Badshah Reacts To Rumours He's Dating Mrunal Thakur: 'Sorry To Disappoint You Yet Again'

Badshah-Mrunal at party. (Courtesy: X)

Singer-Rapper Badshah reacted to rumours of dating Mrunal Thakur. A video featuring the two went viral on social media after they were spotted together leaving a Diwali party hand-in-hand. Badshah wrote on his Instagram story, "Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nehi hai (Things are not like the way you think it is)." Badshah dropped a laugh out loud emoji at the end of his text. Badshah and Mrunal Thakur were pictured together by the shutterbugs leaving Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party hand-in-hand. Several media portals circulated the news that Badshah and Mrunal Thakur were dating after the video went viral. Badasha's response has come in the context of such news.

ICYMI, this was the video we were talking about:

New love birds of B-Town? Mrunal Thakur and Badshah spotted holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Bash. #Badshah#MrunalThakur#viralvideopic.twitter.com/ZBilLXNFBY — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) November 13, 2023

A few days ago, Mrunal Thakur grabbed headlines when she reacted to the rumours of her wedding to a Telugu actor. She shared a video on her Instagram story and said, "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past 1 hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. Umm, I also want to know who this boy is at first place." The actress added, "And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry. Ye galat affaah hai kyunki mujhe sirf blessing mili thi ki... (This is a rumour because I just got a blessing that...)." Mrunal added in the video, "It's so funny I can't even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi, ladka aap hi dhund dena, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bata dena (Will get married, just find me a guy. Send me the location, venue, everything)."

Rumours of Mrunal's wedding surfaced when producer Allu Aravind presented an award to the actress at a recent event and said, "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad."

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Badshah is known for songs like Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, The Breakup Song, Happy Happy, to name a few.