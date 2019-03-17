Badla Box Office Collection Day 9: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Is A 'Hit', Makes Rs 57 Crore

Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Badla (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Badla scored Rs 6.60 crore on Saturday Badla's India business total is Rs 48.65 crore The film's gross box office collection is at Rs 57.40 crore

"Badla is a hit!" declared trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also shared the film's latest collection figures. Cine-goers have responded well to Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's crime-thriller Badla on the second Saturday, resulting in a box office collection of Rs 6.60 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh. In nine days, Badla has raked in a total sum of Rs 48.65 crore (India business) and Rs 57.40 crore (gross collections). So far, Badla has had an uninterrupted run at the box office with no major release disrupting its course. Badla will however be joined by Akshay Kumar's Kesari on Holi but Mr Adarsh predicts that the Sujoy Ghosh-directed thriller will still continue to make money at the ticket counters.

Badla also has the potential to touch Rs 75 crore, said Mr Adarsh. Read his post here:

#Badla is a HIT... Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat... Will cross Rs 50 cr today [Sun]... Superb trending... Will score even after #Kesari release... Has potential to cross Rs 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 57.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

Earlier, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that Badla will surpass the Rs 50 crore mark on its second weekend but the film already made almost Rs 60 crore on Saturday. On Friday, Sujoy Ghosh thanked moviegoers for the tremendous response to Badla. "My team and I cannot thank you enough for the love you have given to Badla... please keep spreading the good word because without your words we can't make films like Badla. Thank you, so much," he tweeted.

my team and i cannot thank you enough for the love you have given to #Badla ... please keep spreading the good word because without your words we can't make films like Badla. thank you soooo much. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) March 15, 2019

Badla is produced by Gauri Khan through Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh also put out this tweet for those who watched and loved the film: "So glad people are loving Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film," he tweeted.

So glad people are loving #Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film! pic.twitter.com/SkDConVF0C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2019

Badla marks Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's second film after Pink and opened to great reviews last week.

