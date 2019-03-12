Badla Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Is 'Here To Stay'

Badla Box Office Collection Day 4: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's crime thriller Badla continues to keep cine-goers intrigued and on its first Monday, the film raked in a "healthy" sum of Rs 3.75 crore, pushing the overall total to Rs 26 crore (India collections) and Rs 31 crore (gross collections). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the figures for Badla's ticket sales, added that the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film will have an uninterrupted run at the box office till Akshay Kumar's Kesari releases later this month: "Badla is very strong on Day 4... A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay... Lack of major opposition [till Kesari] will prove beneficial... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 31.80 cr."

In its opening weekend, Badla surpassed the first weekend collections of a few of Amitabh Bachchan's films like 102 Not Out and Pink. Big B also co-starred with Taapsee Pannu in Pink and Badla is their second film together. Taran Adarsh had also tweeted to say that "Badla is a success story" and that positive reviews of the film further helped in generating more audience over the days: "Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status."

Meanwhile, Badla has some good competition from Hollywood release Captain Marvel. The Brie Larson-led superhero film is working wonders at the box office. It had a score of Rs 40.71 crore in three days.

Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and also stars Amrita Singh, Denzil Smith and Manav Kaul.