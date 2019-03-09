Badla Box Office Collection Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Goes From 'Strength To Strength'

Badla Box Office Report: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Badla opened to fabulous reviews on Friday Badla is an intense thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh Badla also stars Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla, which opened to fabulous reviews on Friday, also received a good response at the box office on Day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Badla went from 'strength to strength' on the opening day and earned Rs 5.04 crore. The film 'picked up' pace in the afternoon, he added. "Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Friday Rs 5.04 crore. India business. Gross: Rs 5.94 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: 5.94 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Mr Adarsh also compared Badla's opening day business with two of Amitabh Bachchan's films - 102 Not Out and Pink, which also starred Taapsee Pannu. Badla has got the best opening, followed by Pink (Rs 4.32 crore) and 102 Not Out (Rs 3.52 crore).

Badla is an intense thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In the film, Big B plays Taapsee's onscreen lawyer Badal Gupta. Her character Naina has been accused of murdering the man she was having an affair with, but she claims innocent. Taapsee plays the role of Naina, who has been accused of killing.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Badla 3 stars out of 5. He wrote, "In a role that is right up his alley, Amitabh Bachchan is classy. Taapsee Pannu is right on the button as a cornered woman on the brink of a catastrophe. Badla is a crime thriller that lifts itself out of the limitations of the form by spotlighting questions of guilt and retribution without diluting its edgy quality. It is an unmissable film."

Badla also stars Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul (in a special appearance). The film has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.