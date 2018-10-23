Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra's Film Is Over Rs 50 Crore And Counting

A still from Badhaai Ho (courtesy taranadarsh)

First, badhaai ho, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta, of course! Their new film Badhaai Ho has raked in an impressive amount of Rs 50 crore at the box office and is still very much counting. In five days, Badhaai Ho's box office score reads Rs 51.35 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also hailed the film for its 'solid' performance as it entered the week. Badhaai Ho scored the single-day highest on Sunday with over Rs 13 crores. "Badhaai Ho stays solid on the working day [Mon]... Crosses Rs 50 cr mark... Expected to cross Rs 65 cr in Week 1, an incredible feat... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr. Total: Rs 51.35 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Mr Adarsh also added that Badhaai Ho is 'expected' to have a good run at the box office till Thugs Of Hindostan hits screens on Diwali. "Badhaai Ho is expected to rake in strong numbers till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... A big total is on the cards, but, of course, much depends on how it fares in Week 2... North India is fantastic and should lead in coming days too," wrote Mr Adarsh.

Badhaai Ho clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England last Friday and opened to terrific reviews. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee singled out Neena Gupta's performance as a middle-aged woman dealing with the aftermath of an unexpected pregnancy: "Neena Gupta is outstandingly measured in her interpretation of the woman grappling with the repercussions of an unplanned pregnancy."

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho also stars Gajra Rao and Surekha Sikri.