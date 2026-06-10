Actor Crispin Glover Denies Keeping Ex As "Sex Slave", Accuses Her Of Assault And Battery In Cross-Complaint

Actor Crispin Glover has denied accusations that he unlawfully kept a woman as his "live in girlfriend/sex slave."



In documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 3, the Back to the Future actor claimed that the allegations made against him by an unnamed model in a February 25 lawsuit were false. He also alleged that the complaint was a way to extract money from him.



The model, known as Jane Doe in the documents, hails from the United Kingdom. She had accused Glover of fraud, battery, malicious prosecution, infliction of emotional distress, wrongful eviction, and violations of California's Bane Act, as per Entertainment Weekly.



Glover, 62, has filed a cross-complaint, characterising the woman's behaviour as “willful, fraudulent, oppressive, and malicious". He has accused her of unlawful trespass, battery, assault and intrusion into private affairs. Glover also shared a copy of an alleged temporary restraining order against the woman taken out on March 4.



The actor is seeking damages and demanding a jury trial.



In February, a lawsuit filed against Glover claimed that he had “manipulated” the complainant into moving to Los Angeles and working as his assistant in 2024.



The woman claimed that she ended up in “a disturbing situation” where she was reportedly “held captive” by the actor in his home and coerced to become his “girlfriend/sex slave.”



The lawsuit said that when the woman wouldn't go along with Glover's demands, he allegedly “unlawfully evicted” her. The actor also stands accused of later assaulting the woman when she tried to re-enter his house to get back her belongings and pet cats.



The lawsuit states that Glover “made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against” the Jane Doe and continued to “harass and sexually pursue” her.



In his cross-complaint, Glover said he had “a brief romantic relationship” with Jane Doe and claimed he realised she suffered “ from serious mental health issues, including bipolar disorder” after she had moved into his home, as per Page Six.



Glover said their relationship ended on March 1, 2024, when the woman asked him to “deceive others by saying that we were married in an Islamic ceremony”. He claimed that when he refused, she started “acting erratically.”



The next day, the woman reportedly came back to Glover's home with an “unknown man” and they “verbally and physically” attacked the actor. The 62-year-old said he called the police to arrest his ex for felony assault.



Later on, Glover claimed he got an email from Doe's lawyer in September 2025, asking for "an unspecified amount of money” to prevent legal action against him.