<i>Baby John</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Varun Dhawan's Film Sees A Massive Drop In Earnings

Baby John, Varun Dhawan's big-budget Christmas release, has failed to strike the right chord with the audience. Despite registering double-digit numbers on its opening day, the film witnessed a major dip in the box office from the second day onwards.

On Day 10 (January 3), Baby John minted Rs 45 lakh at the ticket window, as per Sacnilk. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 36.85 crore. Baby John recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.86% on its second Friday, added the report.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Salman Khan also had a cameo in the movie. Baby John is backed by Atlee's A for Apple Studios as well as Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and Vipin Agnihotri Films.

Baby John is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri. Atlee took the director's chair for the film led by Thalapathy Vijay.

Baby John is facing tough competition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office. The Sukumar-directed second film of the Pushpa franchise, which premiered on December 5, is making the right noises at the box office.

Previously, Atlee shared his thoughts on Baby John and Pushpa 2's face-off. In a media interaction, he said, “It is an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We are releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So, do not call it a clash. There is no conflict here. We are aware that Pushpa 2 was shifted from August to December, and we have planned our release [of Baby John] around Christmas. We are all professionals, and we know how to handle this."

Atlee added, “He (Allu Arjun) congratulated me about the film and spoke to Varun. There's great friendship and love in this ecosystem."

DYK Varun Dhawan's remuneration for playing the lead in Baby John was reportedly Rs 25 crore. It was followed by Keerthy Suresh, who took home Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff earned Rs 1.50 crore, Rajpal Yadav Rs 1 crore and Wamiqa Gabbi Rs 40 lakh.