Baazaar Box Office Collection Day 4: With A 'Decline,' Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 13 Crore

Saif Ali Khan's new film Baazaar registered the 'normal weekday decline' and earned over Rs 13 crore till Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Day 4 at the box office, Baazaar collected Rs 1.70 crore - the lowest till now - and over the weekend, it earned close to 9 crore. The film currently stands at Rs 13.63 crore and Mr Adarsh pointed out that the business of the film, particularly in Mumbai, will be 'driving' until the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan. "Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline (44.63 per cent) on Day 4. Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its business till Thugs Of Hindostan arrives in Diwali. Friday Rs 3.07 crore, Saturday 4.10 crore, Sunday 4.76 crore, Monday 1.70 crore. Total: Rs 13.63 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that Saif Ali Khan's performance was "rock solid." He gave Baazaar 2 stars and wrote, "It is at best passable. It could have yielded higher dividends had it been less slavishly derivative."

Baazaar, a stock market thriller, is the story of a shrewd businessman Shakun Kothari, played by Saif. He takes newcomer Rizwan Ahmed (Rohan Mehra) in his business and the story unfolds after that.

Rohan Mehra is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra and Baazaar is his debut Bollywood film.

Baazaar is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and the film also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.