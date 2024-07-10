Tamannaah's BTS Pics From SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning

Image Instagrammed by Tamannaah. (courtesy: Tamannaah)

Baahubali: The Beginning turns 9. Can you believe it? At least, we can't. To mark the special day, Tamannaah Bhatia has shared some behind-the-scenes stills of her character in the film. Tamannaah played the role of Avantika, Prabhas' love interest, in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. Expressing her gratitude to the legendary filmmaker, she said, “9 years ago, my dream of working with SS Rajamouli sir became a reality.” She continued, “Being a part of this movie alongside the amazing cast and crew was not only fun but also a major learning experience! I'll forever cherish the privilege of being part of this magnificent film franchise...and will always be thankful to the audience for all the love they gave our movie, then and now. Here's to celebrating # 9YearsOfBaahubaliTheBeginning. ” South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first one to drop a comment under the post. She said, “My beauty.” The actress has also added a black heart to her comment. The Baahubali series featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.



Karan Johar's Dharma Production has also marked the day by sharing a special video on X (formerly Twitter). The side note read, “A spectacle & magnum opus of cinema!” The production house distributed the film in Hindi belt.

In an interview with news agency IANS, SS Rajamouli had said that Baahubali's character was written for Prabhas. He said, "We (Prabhas and I) worked on a film 10 years before this and we have been close friends. We would chat for hours and hours together deep into the night, just not about Baahubali, but different aspects of filmmaking, the philosophy of filmmaking."

SS Rajamouli added, "We strike a chord with each other, we understand each other very well and he knew that I had a burning desire to make a war film and he was game for it."

SS Rajamouli released Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017.