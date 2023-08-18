How Baahubali And Magadheera Took SS Rajamouli To This Stunning Spot In Norway

Image instagrammed by SS Rajamouli. (Courtesy: SS Rajamouli)

Baahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli is in Norway for his work commitments. However, he can now relax as he fulfilled his wish of visiting Pulpit Rock, pending in his bucket list. The ace director visited Pulpit Rock in Stavanger, Norway with wife Rama by his side. SS Rajamouli's joy is clearly visible as he shared a bunch of photos from the site. In the last slide, SS Rajamouli gives us a tour of the scenic beauty around the place and also captures candid moments of his wife. SS Rajamouli wrote in the caption, "Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to Baahubali film in concert in Stavanger, finally it happened." For the context, Magadheera (2009) is a fantasy action film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali-1 is scheduled to have a show today at Stavanger Opera House, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra. The director went to Norway to attend the show. The director took some time off his busy schedule and paid a visit to Pulpit Rock with his better half.

Take a look what SS Rajamouli posted:

Prior to Norway show, Baahubali-1 was screened at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Sharing these updates, SS Rajamouli dropped a post on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "Can't forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid Film in Concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18th, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra."

Take a look at SS Rajamouli's post here:

In June, SS Rajamouli spent his time exploring a number of temples in Tamil Nadu. In a video shared by the director, he is seen exploring several temples in the state such as the Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, among others. He is also seen boating in Thoothukudi and indulging in local snacks in Madurai. The director ends the video with a beautiful image of his family.

Sharing the video, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamil Nadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar Koil [temple], Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of Pandyas, Chozhas. Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerising."

Take a look at the video here:

SS Rajamouli is having a blissful year on the professional front. His directorial RRR bagged the Oscar for Best Song Category for Naatu Naatu earlier this year. SS Rajamouli is known for films like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, to name a few.