<i>Ba***ds</i> Actor Rajat Bedi On His Daughter Vera Being Compared To Kareena Kapoor: "She's Overwhelmed"

90s actor Rajat Bedi, who is back in the spotlight with his Ba***ds character Jaraj Saxena, opened up about how his family is dealing with the limelight. Not only Rajat, but his daughter Vera Bedi has also become a talking point on the internet as her facial features remind people of Kareena Kapoor. After Vera Bedi started being compared to Kareena Kapoor, Rajat Bedi shared his thoughts on it.

What's Happening

The conversation began when Rajat Bedi made a starry appearance along with his family — his wife, son, and daughter — at the Ba***ds screening.

As soon as the pictures went viral, the internet started drawing parallels between Kareena Kapoor and Vera Bedi.

A comment read, "Kareena se bhi sundar hai ye (she is prettier than Kareena)."

Another comment read, "Kareena aura is her aura but she also look alike her we cant deny."

Another comment read, "Better than kareena with blue eyes."

When asked about Rajat's thoughts on it, the actor told Hindustan Times, "She is just overwhelmed... because that attention is not just from India, but global... People are calling from America, Canada, London, Dubai, everywhere. She is so simple, and she has never been exposed to anything like this. This is the first time in her life that she has gone to a red carpet event with her father. She is so simple."

When asked about how Rajat guides his children about the film industry, the actor said, "No, I have not yet spoken to them about how to deal with it. But they know they have to be humble, respectful with any and everyone. You'll never see my children have any attitude or anything with anyone... That being said, this is all so new to them and they are also overwhelmed."

About Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi plays a forgotten actor in Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. His spoofed character is a dig at the Bollywood machinery, which can crush an actor from hero to zero in no time.

Rajat Bedi is known for his work in films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, and Partner, to name a few.

He has also worked in Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada films apart from Hindi-language films.