Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why AndhaDhun Would Be A 'Game Changer' For Him

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen playing the role of a visually impaired pianist in his upcoming film AndhaDhun, believes that the film will emerge as "game changer" for him and it will also help him break the "mould" of a quintessential boy next-door, reports news agency PTI. When Ayushmann was asked about what prompted him to opt for such an unconventional film, Ayushmann told PTI, "I was ready to do this film as soon as possible. This film would be a game changer for me as I have been doing slice-of-life films and I have established myself in a particular genre successfully. I wanted to break that mould." The 34-year-old actor added, "It was a deliberate decision to move away from that space of doing slice-of-life films. I believe you don't have to change yourself with every film, establish yourself in a particular genre and then break the mould. If you are changing with every film then where is the surprise? You will get exhausted as an actor."

During the interview, Ayushmann also talked about how it was "doubly challenging" to play the role of a visually impaired pianist and added, "One has to own that character and those lines. Whatever the body language is, you have to imbibe that for your role. It is a different zone. Acting in slice-of-life is easier than this as there was no reference point. Playing blind pianist was doubly challenging."

The makers of the film, released the trailer of AndhaDhunearlier this month. The trailer went crazy viral and it has over 17 million views on YouTube as of now. The trailer received over 10 million likes within a day of its release.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is a murder mystery that also features Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles.

