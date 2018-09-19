AndhaDhun Song Aap Se Milkar Traces Ayushmann Khurrana And Radhika Apte's Budding Love Story

Radhika Apte Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The song has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aakanksha Sharma Ayushmann shared the video on social media AndhaDhun is set to hit the screens on October 5

The makers of AndhaDhun dropped the third song from the film on Wednesday - Aap Se Milkar - which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. Aap Se Milkar is a feel good romantic number, which traces the budding romance between Ayushmann and Radhika's character in the film. The song is about what happens when "you meet the right kind people" in your life. The song showcases the wonderful equation the two share. The song has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aakanksha Sharma and Amit Trivedi has composed the music for the track. Ayushmann, who shared the song on Twitter, attached this caption to the video: "Love by chance or love by luck? Aap Se Milkar reprise version out now." The video has over three lakh views within few hours.

Watch the video of Aap Se Milkar here.

Earlier, the makers had released two songs from the film - Naina Da Kasoor and AndhaDhun title track. Amit Trivedi has composed the music for both the songs released.

Watch the video of Naina Da Kasoor here.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a visually impaired pianist in the film and Radhika plays his love interest. AndhaDhun trailer released earlier this month promises gave us a glimpse of what is on store for us. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan, who had earlier helmed Badlapur. This is Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan.

The crime-thriller has been collaboratively produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. AndhaDhun is set to hit the screens on October 5.