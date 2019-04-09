Ayushmann Khurrana Predicts Article 15 Will Be 'Most Important Film Of Indian Cinema'

Ayushmann Khurrana on the set of Article 15. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Highlights "Thank you for giving me this gem," wrote Ayushmann "Thank you for writing the most real cop role ever," he added "Thank you for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine," he wrote

Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up the shooting of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 and the actor shared his experience of shooting for the film by sharing an emotional post on social media on Tuesday morning. The AndhaDhun actor, who will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film, described his character as the "most real cop role ever." Ayushmann wrote: "Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you @anubhavsinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever. #Article15pic.twitter.com/W4h83LLuko — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 9, 2019

In a separate post, the 34-year-old actor shared multiple pictures of his 3D miniature model, which was gifted to him by the team of Article 15. "Thanks to the entire cast and crew, especially Ronjini Chakraborty and Ashish Verma for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine. Love. It's a wrap," wrote Ayushmann.

Thanks to the entire cast and crew, esp #RonjiniChakraborty and @Ashishsverma for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine. Love. It's a wrap! #Article15pic.twitter.com/wwn2JGgfgn — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 9, 2019

This picture of Ayushmann Khurrana might have been the inspiration behind the miniature model. Take a look:

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Ayushmann spoke about working with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and told IANS: "Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It was the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism and it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15."

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.