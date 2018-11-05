Ayushmann Khurrana On The Success Of Badhaai Ho: 'It Gives Me More Confidence That My Script Selection Is Right'

Ayushmann Khurrana at an event in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his last film Badhaai Ho, feels that the film's success has given a "great boost to his confidence," reports news agency IANS. The film which recently crossed the whopping Rs 100 crore mark and Ayushmann, who played a pivotal role in the film told IANS: "It's a great validation and it's a great boost to my confidence as far as choosing the scripts is concerned." During the media interaction, Ayushmann said that he has always selected scripts on his own conviction and added, "It gives me more confidence that my script selection is right. I've always made my own decisions and selected a script on my own conviction."

Ayushmann Khurrana has been extremely experimental in terms of the roles that he has portrayed on screen, be it playing a visually impaired pianist in AndhaDhun, or playing a quintessential boy next-door in Vicky Donor. This is not the first time that the actor has spoken about his choice of films. Last month, in an interview with news agency IANS, Ayushmann said, "If a film is not watched and enjoyed and endorsed by audience, it is not a success. So, the rules don't change even if it's a content film. Whenever I get a script in my hand, I think from the position of whether I would want to watch this film as an audience."

Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 104 crore and has made its way into top 10 highest grossers of 2018. Badhaai Ho, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, showcases the story of an elderly couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who are expecting a third child. Besides Ayushmann, The film also feature Sanya Malhotra and veteran actor Surekha Sikri.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor and he is best-known for his performances in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan among others.

(With inputs from IANS)