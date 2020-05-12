Ayushmann Khurrana And Parineeti Chopra Get Nostalgic As Meri Pyaari Bindu Completes 3 Years

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Even though Meri Pyaari Bindu didn't fare well at the box office, it will always remain a "special film" for Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, revealed the actors in their latest Instagram posts as their 2017 film clocked 3 years on Tuesday. Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu was a romantic-drama that featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film made over Rs 12 crore in India and approximately Rs 5 crore overseas, thus taking the worldwide collections to over Rs 17 crore. To celebrate three years of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann shared two pictures from the sets of the film - both of which were clicked when Ayushmann and Parineeti were shooting the movie at Kolkata's St. Xavier's College. Meri Pyaari Bindu featured Parineeti as Bindu, an aspiring singer while Ayushmann as Bengali writer Abhimanyu Bubla Roy.

"Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia," wrote Ayushmann in his post and added: "The box office didn't pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love. Chaar saal ho gaye. #MeriPyaariBindu."

Parineeti also shared a couple of pictures and videos featuring herself and Ayushmann from the film's set and wrote: "It's been 3 years but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can't listen to my own song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film.... #MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO but it's the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh."

Meri Pyaari Bindu showed Ayushmann and Parineeti as childhood sweethearts. The film marked Ayushmann and Parineeti's first project together. Meri Pyaari Bindu also starred Rajatabha Dutta, Aparajita Adhya, Prakash Belawadi and June Malia in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Parineeti's next film is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.