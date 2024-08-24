To Trolls, A Message From Ayesha Takia: "Did You Notice How I Just Didn't Respond?"

Ayesha Takia has restored her Instagram account. The actress had reportedly deleted it on Friday. She was trolled over her recent posts. Now, Ayesha has also given a boss reply to the trolls. She has shared a text on Instagram Stories that read, “Did you notice how I just didn't respond? Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure.” FYI: The actress came under fire for posting videos of herself wearing a gorgeous blue Kanjeevaram saree. The clips spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Fans were quick to make a bee-line to the comments sections and point out that Ayesha was looking different. So much so that some even claimed that the actress had opted for "botox" and "fillers".

Ayesha Takia shared this on Instagram:

Ayesha Takia has also shared a mirror video of herself on Instagram. She looks chic in an all-black look.

ICYMI, Ayesha Takia, on Thursday, shared a video of herself dressed in a blue saree as she attended an event. In the selfie video, the actress is giving a tour of the event. She looks stunning. Along with the clip, Ayesha wrote, "Salam-e-Ishq". Fans were quick to point out that Ayesha is looking almost "unrecognisable". A fan wrote, "Why you destroyed your face and natural beauty?" Another added, "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?" A user said, "Can't find that cute girl anymore…anyway…God bless and keep smiling." A user said, "Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect." Take a look:

This is not the first time Ayesha Takia has faced criticism for her "changed" looks. Earlier this year, the actress drew flak for her appearance when she was spotted at Mumbai airport. She later wrote a long note on Instagram addressing the trolling. An excerpt from the post said, "Need to say this, I rushed to Goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don't. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying."

Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She has also appeared in movies, including Dor, Dil Maange More, and Wanted.