Avinash Tiwary Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Calls The Experience "On Another Level"

Avinash Tiwary's calendar might be filled with films and brand shoots, but he recently took out time to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with his friends. "Blown away" by the experience, Avinash was all praises for the grand event.

"Visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela after so many years was truly unforgettable! Coming from Bihar, I've always known the cultural and traditional significance of this event, but witnessing it firsthand was on another level," he shared.

But no experience is complete without friends, and Avinash is no different.

"What made it even more special was experiencing it with my friends. We explored the mela together, tried some delicious local delicacies, it turned into a perfect mix of fun and divine experience," he added.

Aside from the fun he had there, the Laila Majnu actor was also quite impressed by the management of such a grand event.

"The energy of the place was amazing, and I was blown away by how well-organised everything was," he stated.

"The sheer number of people coming together and yet everything running so smoothly - it was remarkable! We also got to experience the Ganga Aarti, further in our trip which was magical, and indulged in the local delicacies. It's definitely one of those moments I'll cherish forever," he added.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is taking place in Prayagraj. It is an extremely special event as it happens once in every 144 years when a rare celestial alignment occurs.

On his work front, his upcoming film, The Mehta Boys was screened at the Indian Film Festival Berlin in Germany.The directorial debut of Boman Irani also features Shreya Chaudhary and Puja Sarup.

Expressing his excitement over this screening, Avinash said, "It's a matter of great honor to have our film play out to a mix of Indian and International audience in Germany. It's a film that I am really looking forward to bringing to our Indian audiences and the film festival is taking us one step closer to the release of 'The Mehta Boys'".

The film had its world premiere at the Chennai International Film Festival (CSAFF) on September 20th, 2024.

