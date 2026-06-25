Before Avengers: Doomsday, Endgame Will Be Re-Released With New Footage And Title

Avengers: Doomsday is set to reunite all Marvel fans later this year. But before fans get to witness Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on December 18, there's another way they can watch the actor on screen - a re-release of Avengers: Endgame with a new title.



The film will be re-released in September to give fans another chance to view the Avengers' iconic battle against Thanos. But Marvel and Disney are set to rename the superhero drama to Avengers: Endgame Encore, Deadline reported.



Infinity Vision, the large screening format standard introduced by Disney, will be used to guide viewers to the best theatrical experience they can get. Over 7,500 applications have been sent to Disney from global exhibitor screens looking for certification. The guide will highlight the non-Imax, Dolby and 4DX screens available.



Is There Anything New in Avengers: Endgame Encore?



Apart from a new name, the film will feature additional new footage, a custom introduction, and a special end tag exclusive to Imax and Infinity Vision releases



During an appearance at Scotland's Sands Film Festival in April, director Joe Russo dropped a big hint about what kind of additional footage viewers can expect from Avengers: Endgame Encore. He stated that the additions in the film will bridge the gap between it and Doomsday.



“It's critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we'll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame,” Russo said. He called the film a “critical companion story” and a “setup for what you're gonna watch in December when you see Avengers Doomsday.”



It is not yet known how long the new footage will be. Avengers: Endgame Encore releases on September 18.



What's Avengers: Doomsday About?



The film brings together several superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the X-Men to the Fantastic Four. A synopsis by Disney states that superheroes from three distinct universes “will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered."



Four trailers for Avengers: Doomsday were released last year and featured Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor as well as the X-Men and Letitia Wright as Shuri.



The film features Downey, Evans, Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman and Rebecca Romijn, among others



Avengers: Doomsday will clash with Dune: Part Three at the box office.