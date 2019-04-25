Avengers: Endgame Preview - Thanos Is Winning But He Hasn't Met Captain Marvel Yet

Highlights 'Avengers: Endgame' is the last in the series of Avenger films In the last movie, a number of Avengers disintegrated But 'Infinity War' ended with Nick Fury sending out a message for help

Avengers: Endgame will be the endgame of all Avenger movies... despite "whatever it takes." is almost here folks and we can't even... Last we saw Earth (as was portrayed in Marvel's Cinematic Universe), half of it was wiped out with just a snap of Thanos' fingers. Thanos is truly the ultimate mega-villain Marvel heroes have ever fought and hence, the Avengers better have a smart-as-heck plan devised to take him down in Endgame. The previous movie Avengers: Infinity War ended with S.H.I.E.l.D agent Nick Fury sending out a space page to an address identified with a blue and red logo with a golden star - it was understood Captain Marvel was to return to Earth for Endgame.

Later, the trailer of Avengers: Endgame revealed Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) will fight as an Avenger for the first time and will gave an important role to play in defeating Thanos. Meanwhile, Ant-Man will also join the remaining Avengers in the final war and we will also have Hawkeye - Jeremy Renner, who was missing in Infinity War (retirement issues) - returning.

Meanwhile, here's a lowdown of the statuses of the Avengers we lost (and are hoping to gain back) and the remaining ones. Iron Man was alive on Titan but Spiderman was annihilated in his very arms. Spotted with Iron Man was Nebula but her sister Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos for the Soul Stone in the planet Vormir. Doctor Strange, who saw only one possible successful outcome of the Avenger's efforts in his vision, also decimated in thin air.

Of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, Star Lord, Groot, Drax and Mantis saw their ends during the Infinity War. While Wakanda lost its king - the Black Panther - Captain America, Black Widow and Rocket were last spotted in Wakanda, where they were fighting Thanos and his army.

While you are wondering that the handful of Avengers do not stand a chance against the mega-villain, the trailer of Endgame dropped major time-travel hints which could mean our beloved Avengers (status:disintegrated) are going to return to beat the shizz out of Thanos. Remember Captain America's pep talk? "Whatever it takes."

Oh, and the Avengers get new suits in the final movie. It's the Endgame after all. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame is expected to shatter box office records.

