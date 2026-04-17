<i>Avengers Doomsday</i> Trailer: Thor Vs Doctor Doom, OG Avengers Reunite For High-Stakes Clash

Marvel Studios has offered the first glimpse of its upcoming ensemble film, Avengers: Doomsday, with an official trailer debuting at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.

Set for a global release on December 18, 2026, the film brings together several familiar faces from across the franchise, including original Avengers and newer heroes, in what is being positioned as one of the biggest crossovers since Avengers: Endgame.

A New Threat Emerges

The trailer introduces Robert Downey Jr in a surprising new role as Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom.

The character is presented as a powerful force aiming to dominate the multiverse, setting the stage for a large-scale conflict.

The footage reportedly features appearances from multiple corners of the Marvel universe, including Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

One of the standout moments involves Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, confronting Doom, who bears a resemblance to Tony Stark.

The tension escalates when Doom is shown effortlessly catching Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, hinting at the scale of his power.

Speaking about the character, filmmaker Joe Russo said, "He's (Doom) not simply a villain - he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He's always three moves ahead."

The Return Of Familiar Heroes

The trailer also signals the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, despite the character's earlier conclusion in Endgame. His reappearance raises questions about how the story will revisit his arc.

The film reunites directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo with the franchise, alongside a large ensemble cast.

Along with the Avengers, the narrative is expected to bring together teams like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Wakandans, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Other returning actors include Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Ian McKellen, Letitia Wright, and Tom Hiddleston.

Background

At the event, Downey reflected on his return to the MCU, saying, "I couldn't have imagined reuniting with this amazing team - let alone as a new character." He added playfully, "What I want to do is give away, like, 37,000 spoilers right now. Should I, just for fun?" and described Doctor Doom as "wildly epic, to say the least."

Evans also addressed his comeback, stating, "I said I would only come back for a real reason, and in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these superheroes need Steve Rogers. I love you, Downey, but this guy (Doom), I don't like him."

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the penultimate chapter in Marvel's ongoing Multiverse Saga, which is expected to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

With its large ensemble and multiverse-driven storyline, the film is being closely watched as a potential revival point for the MCU.