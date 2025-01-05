Aubrey Plaza's Husband And Filmmaker Jeff Baena Dies At 47

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, best known for his work in Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), and The Little Hours (2017), died at the age of 47. His representative confirmed his death, stating that his body was found on Friday at his residence in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, according to Variety.

Jeff Baena was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, who starred in several of his films, including The Little Hours - a dark comedy set in a 14th-century convent-and Life After Beth.

Originally from Miami, Jeff later moved to New York to attend film school at New York University. After graduating, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Throughout his career, Jeff directed several notable films, such as Spin Me Round (2022), a dark comedy starring Allison Brie, who co-wrote the screenplay. His 2016 dramedy Joshy featured a cast including Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. He also worked alongside Brie on Horse Girl (2020), a psychological drama.

Jeff co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2004), a film directed by David O. Russell that explored existential themes through humour. His films were recognised at major festivals like Sundance and South by Southwest and were distributed by companies like Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Jeff Baena is survived by his wife, Aubrey Plaza, as well as his mother, Barbara Stern; stepfather, Roger Stern; father, Scott Baena; and stepmother, Michele Baena.