Atif Aslam And Wife Sara Bharwana Introduce Their 'New Arrival' (Second Baby) With Adorable Pic

Singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sana Bharwana welcomed their second child recently and made the baby announcement on Instagram. Atif Aslam and Sana Bharwana are also parents to a son named Ahad. "Ladies and gentlemen, our new arrival, alhamdulillah," Atif Aslam wrote in an Instagram post and also added a health update about his wife and the newborn baby: "Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don't forget to say 'mashallah'." The 36-year-old singer introduced the newborn baby with an adorable photo on Instagram, in which the baby can be seen sleeping and curled up around a soft toy. Atif Aslam's post has been flooded with congratulatory comments.

Meanwhile, the couple's five-year-old son Ahad keeps making frequent appearances on the singer's Instagram. On Ahad's birthday this year, Atif wrote this heartfelt note: "Happy birthday son - you are my superstar and your happiness means the world to mummy and daddy. Allah apko sehatmand zindagi day."

And on Father's Day this year, Atif Aslam posted this on behalf of Ahad:

Atif Aslam married his long-time girlfriend Sara Bharwana in a low-key wedding in Lahore in March 2013. On Sara's birthday this year, Atif Aslam dedicated this loved-up message on Instagram: "Aur tum apney rab ki kaun kaun se naimaton ko jhutlao gaye... alhamdulillah."

Atif Aslam, Bollywood's favourite voice for romantic tracks, is best known for songs such as Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Diyan Gallan, Pehli Nazar Mein, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka and Jeene Laga Hoon among others. Atif Aslam has also prominently featured in Coke Studio (Pakistan) across seasons.