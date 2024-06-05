Athiya Shetty's Photo Dump Gets Big Love From Samantha And Aditi Rao Hydari

Athiya Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty, who jetted off to an undisclosed location with the usual suspect - her cricketer-husband KL Rahul, recently shared pictures from her exotic holiday on social media. From serene views to scrumptious meals, the photo dump featured it all. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen wearing a multi-colour sweater. She opted for a dewy makeup look and left her tresses open. Another snapshot captures her enjoying a cup of coffee. Some snapshots also feature glimpses of dogs and sheep. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "change of scenery."

Her post received love from her industry friends. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Too beautiful." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Prettiness." Anshula Kapoor's caption read, "Best."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that the couple were expecting their first child. The rumours began after Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty said that he is ready to take on the role of a grandfather. While judging a dance reality show Dance Deewane, he stated, "Yes, next season when I come, I will be walking on the stage like a Nana."

However, a source close to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul told HT, "There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel's nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all. It was a fun conversation, Suniel said it as a joke. Now, even he is surprised how his comment has been perceived by everyone. In fact, he didn't want this buzz at all. It was unintentional. Several people haven't seen the whole clip and are just assuming based on the reactions by social media users. He is shocked by all this."

On the work front, Athiya Shetty marked her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, where she starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She then appeared in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.