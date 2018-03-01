At Sridevi's Funeral, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling In A Pic. Twitter Is Angry

Highlights
- "Is Jacqueline insane or just don't care?" a tweet read
- Sridevi was cremated with state honours on Wednesday
- Several people told her to 'respect the departed soul'
Here's a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez at the funeral
The Internet is very angry with Jacqueline. Several people told her to 'respect the departed soul.'
"Dear @Asli_Jacqueline, if you don't have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only an actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her," a tweet read.
Read the tweets here.
Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities #Sridevifuneral#RIPSridevi#Fake#Sridevipic.twitter.com/1j8tZFm9yE— Deep S Singh (@deep20ss) February 28, 2018
Dear @Asli_Jacqueline— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) February 28, 2018
If you don't have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only a actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her.
shame on u @Asli_Jacqueline you are smiling as if u are in a fun event . really shameless— The Eh Factor (@trevias_azuis) February 28, 2018
OMG . jacquline Why are you smiling ?— Rahul khan (@rahulkhana655) February 28, 2018
After Sridevi's cremation, Jacqueline posted a tribute and wrote, "Sridevi ji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs!!"
Sridevi ji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs !!— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 28, 2018
#sridevihttps://t.co/w8ajJen9cbpic.twitter.com/OtzmIUygsi— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 25, 2018
An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018
Sridevi made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. She debuted at the age of 4. She was known for films like Sadma, Mr India, Chaal Baaz, Himmatwala and Chandni.