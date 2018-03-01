At Sridevi's Funeral, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling In A Pic. Twitter Is Angry

Jacqueline Fernandez has been heavily criticised for smiling, presumably while greeting a colleague, while paying last respects to Sridevi

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been heavily criticised on social media after being spotted smiling at the funeral for megastar Sridevi on Wednesday in Mumbai. She was photographed outside the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, where several celebrities came to pay their last respects to the iconic actress, who died on Saturday in Dubai. Cameras caught Jacqueline smiling, presumably while greeting a colleague, and the Internet doesn't think she showed proper respect at so sombre an event. "Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral? Smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show your USELESS formalities," a Twitter user wrote while sharing a picture of the actress from the funeral. Sridevi was cremated with state honours on Wednesday evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

Here's a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez at the funeral
 
jacqueline ndtv

The Internet is very angry with Jacqueline. Several people told her to 'respect the departed soul.'

"Dear @Asli_Jacqueline, if you don't have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only an actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her," a tweet read.

Read the tweets here.
 
 
 
 

After Sridevi's cremation, Jacqueline posted a tribute and wrote, "Sridevi ji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs!!"
 

She had also posted a picture of the late actress after she died.
 
 

Sridevi made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. She debuted at the age of 4. She was known for films like Sadma, Mr India, Chaal Baaz, Himmatwala and Chandni.
 

